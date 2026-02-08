Green Day, Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones & Charlie Puth Performances Kick Off Super Bowl 60

Getty Images

Rockers Green Day took the stage in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, kicking off the Super Bowl with their trademark energy.

Missing was any hint of the anti-ICE and anti-Trump sentiment lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong expressed this week, especially at Spotify's FanDuel Party at Pier 69 on Friday, replaced with a four-song, six-minute set of some of their biggest hits.

While the latter was originally a critique of President George W. Bush, one that the band has tweaked on occasion to call out President Trump, it was a straightforward delivery this time — no politics, just one bleeped F-bomb.

Armstrong wrapped things up with an enthusiastic, "Welcome to the Bay! It's Super Bowl 60!"

Getty Images

Charlie Puth, backed by an orchestra, delivered a crowd-pleasing take on "The Star-Spangled Banner." He got the gig after campaigning for it with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. He said he wanted to make it his own, and he did.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile took on "America the Beautiful." Having told press she viewed the song as prayer-like, her performance took the crowd to church.

Getty Images