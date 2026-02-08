Celebrity News February 08, 2026
Green Day, Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones & Charlie Puth Performances Kick Off Super Bowl 60
Rockers Green Day took the stage in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, kicking off the Super Bowl with their trademark energy.
Missing was any hint of the anti-ICE and anti-Trump sentiment lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong expressed this week, especially at Spotify's FanDuel Party at Pier 69 on Friday, replaced with a four-song, six-minute set of some of their biggest hits.
As "Good Riddance" played, past Super Bowl greats including the Mannings, Joe Montana, Tom Brady and others took the field. After that, the band delivered their classics "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," and "American Idiot."
While the latter was originally a critique of President George W. Bush, one that the band has tweaked on occasion to call out President Trump, it was a straightforward delivery this time — no politics, just one bleeped F-bomb.
Armstrong wrapped things up with an enthusiastic, "Welcome to the Bay! It's Super Bowl 60!"
Charlie Puth, backed by an orchestra, delivered a crowd-pleasing take on "The Star-Spangled Banner." He got the gig after campaigning for it with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. He said he wanted to make it his own, and he did.
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile took on "America the Beautiful." Having told press she viewed the song as prayer-like, her performance took the crowd to church.
Coco Jones, who is the daughter of a former NFL star, belted out "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem. A vision in white, she was accompanied by an eight-woman orchestra.