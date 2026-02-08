Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Was a Joyous TD — with a Lady Gaga Surprise!

Getty Images

Bad Bunny lived up to his history-making moment as the star of Super Bowl 60's Halftime Show, turning the field into a massive set celebrating Latin culture — and welcoming a number of famous faces!

Opening with title cards, giving the performance a film-like quality, the 12-minute "Benito Bowl" — so dubbed for his birth name — featured a hip-thrusting Bunny at its core. Clad in an ivory jersey, pants, and gloves, he made his way through a series of scenes depicting daily life in Latin neighborhoods, including a shaved-ice stand and a taqueria.

At one point, the Puerto Rican icon was backed up by a line of famous Latin personalities, including Jessica Alba, Cardi B and Karol G. Pedro Pascal peeked out, too!

A pre-filmed sequence depicted him falling through a roof, from which he emerged to continue performing, shouting out Puerto Rico from atop a pickup truck.

After singing intimately into the camera, Bunny's stage gave way to a festive wedding... with Lady Gaga as a wedding singer in pale blue singing a Latin-infused rendition of her Bruno Mars duet "Die with a Smile."

Her appearance was a total surprise — no leaks at all preceded it.

The two even danced together as his backing dancers served cake and celebrated.

Bunny then dramatically fell backward for a touch of crowd-surfing, continuing to move around the set, constructed to reflect Latin American culture and to embrace joy.

A child and his parents watching Bunny on the Grammys on TV were surprised by Bunny, who handed the little boy a Grammy.

Next up, Bunny's fellow Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin, also all in white, did some belting. The camera pulled back to show a bit of the sweep of the production, which included fake power lines — one of which he scaled while singing!

It came to to an end with Bunny declaring, "God bess America!" before including all the countries in the Americas. He spiked the ball before the Jumbotron with the message "THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE," a nod to controversy from some fans who were unhappy the show would be sung in Spanish.

The show closed with triumphant red-white-and-blue fireworks!

In the end, according to Mashable, Bunny managed to squeeze 13 different songs into his show:

(1) "Tití Me Preguntó"

(2) "Yo perreo sola"

(3) "Safaera"

(4) "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR"

(5) "EoO"

(6)"MONACO"

(7) "Die With a Smile" (feat. Lady Gaga)

(8) "BAILE INoLVIDABLE"

(9) "NUEVAYoL"

(10) "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" (feat. Ricky Martin)

(11) "El Apagon"

(12) "CAFé CON RON"