The investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom Nancy Guthrie has taken a new turn.

On Sunday, People magazine confirmed law enforcement searched the home of Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie on Saturday, February 7.

Officers reportedly searched the property, which is just four miles away from Nancy's home, where she was last seen at 9:48 p.m. on January 31.

Cops were seen outside Annie's home, which she shared with her husband Tommaso Cioni after dark.

The new search came a few hours after the Guthries released a haunting video pleading with their mom's abductors to "bring her home."

On Sunday, February 8, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Twitter, "The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called."

They also warned people from showing up at Nancy Guthrie's home to gawk, writing, "At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security. Media & the public are reminded to follow all traffic & private property laws. No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement."