Savannah Guthrie & Siblings Tell Kidnappers in Heartbreaking New Video: 'We Will Pay'

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have appeared in a dramatic new video, offering a heartbreaking message meant for their mom Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers.

As Savannah, her sister Annie Guthrie and her brother Camron Guthrie hold hands, Savannah speaks for the family in the video, saying, "We received your message, and we understand."

She goes on, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."

She ends by stating directly, "This is very valuable to us — and we will pay."

The content of any direct message received from Nancy Guthrie's abductors is unknown, as is the dollar amount of any demand, but Camron appeared on video two days ago urging the kidnappers to reach out to the Guthries directly.

Yesterday, authorities acknowledged a new message existed, but they had not yet verified whether it was legitimate. "The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie," the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told People magazine.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at 9:48 p.m. on January 31.