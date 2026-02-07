Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down Dies of Cancer at 47

Getty Images

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, died Saturday after his battle with stage 4 cancer.

The band announced his passing on Instagram, writing, "With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47."

The statement went on, "With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed aware peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer."

Arnold had announced his diagnosis in May, sharing a touching video message on Instagram. At the time, he told fans, “Got some not so good news for you today. I’d been sick a couple weeks ago and went to the hospital and got checked out and actually got the diagnosis that I have clear renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung and that’s Stage 4.”

The “Kryptonite” singer shared, “But you know what we serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear. I really, sincerely, am not scared of it at all. But it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that.”

Brad told fans, “I would love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get, and I think it is time for me to go listen to ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little bit.”

“It’s Not My Time” is a 2008 track by 3 Doors Down with the lyrics, “It's not my time, I'm not going / There's a fear in me, it's not showing / This could be the end of me / And everything I know.”

Meanwhile, Brad’s famous friends shared their support in the comments.

Scott Stapp, the lead singer of Creed, wrote in the comments, “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily🙏🏼 We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro…👊🏼✝️🙏🏼”

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford commented, “Love Light Prayer Power Brad 🤘🏻🙏🏻💛.”

Chris Daughtry posted, “Sending you love my brother🙏🏻🙏🏻💜💜” and Colton Dixon shared, “I’m believing with you Brad! Healed from the top of your head to the soles of your feet.”