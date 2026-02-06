‘Young & the Restless’ Star Christel Khalil Welcomes Baby #3

Instagram

Christel Khalil and husband Sam Restagno have welcomed a baby!

Christel, who plays Lily Winters on “The Young and the Restless,” revealed the news on Instagram Stories.

Khalil shared a photo of herself working out with a baby tucked into a chest carrier.

She hinted that she would be returning to work in the near future, writing, “Getting Ready For Lily’s Return!”

The star revealed her baby bump in Oct. 2025 while dancing to "Thriller" with her castmates. Watch it here!

According to Parade, eagle-eyed fans had suspected she might be expecting because of the way she was being filmed on “The Young and the Restless." Her character Lily is also away from Genoa City at the moment.

This is Christel and Sam’s second child together. The couple, who met in 2016, welcomed son Remy in 2023 or 2024. The couple wed in Italy October 2024.