Harvey Levin is sharing more in-depth details from the unverified ransom note TMZ received for Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing on Sunday, and authorities believe she was abducted.

Levin spoke with CNN’s Erin Burnett, noting that the letter included two deadlines, one that had been for 5 p.m. Thursday and one for this coming Monday.

Harvey shared, "The Monday deadline is far more consequential.”

Savannah and her siblings have taken to Instagram to plead with the possible kidnapper to reach out and to give them proof of life.

Levin explained, "The letter says you will have no way of contacting me, this is the only contact. So that is why they are pleading for proof of life, that is why they are begging because they have no idea how to get in touch with this person."

He said of the ransom note, "They began the letter by saying, 'Nancy is okay, but scared,' so they say that she’s okay and also that she is aware of the letter and the demands."

Sharing more details from the letter, he said, "It felt like somebody means business. When you read it, it is very detailed. If it is legit, this person thought through the markers of showing that it is real. The Bitcoin address we checked immediately and it is a real address.”

Harvey confirmed the letter "mentioned the Apple Watch and the floodlight,” while adding, “They do mention something else, which is the placement of the Apple Watch. And if that placement is accurate, I’m sure that is something that puts this letter on the FBI’s radar.”

Levin gave his theory about where the person writing the letter was from.

"There is something in the letter... this is just my opinion… my sense is this... whoever sent this letter is based in the Tucson area, and I say that because of a reference made in the letter, a sentence in the letter,” he said. "It feels to me, reading it, that this is Tucson-based, and I think that is a fair analysis… in just reading this letter. This doesn’t feel like somebody from out of state or out of the country who hatched this plan. It feels more localized.”

Referring to local station KOLD, he added, "I will underscore that by saying that the other outlet that received this letter is a local outlet in Tucson.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Chris Nanos and FBI agent Heith Janke shared more information about the ransom notes that have been sent to various media outlets.

When asked if there was any proof of life, Nanos said, “Anything to deal with the ransom notes, that I would defer to the FBI, but no, to my knowledge, we're still looking for Nancy.”

Janke confirmed the Thursday and Monday deadlines.

He also said, “In a normal kidnapping case, there would be contact by now, trying to discuss that. But those are the time frames we're looking at as we move forward."