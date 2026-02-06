Getty Images

Halle Berry is setting the record straight on her relationship with Van Hunt, her boyfriend of nearly six years.

Berry stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she confirmed they are engaged!

She explained, “There's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no… That's not the case. I did not say no. We just don't have a date. But of course I said yes, I would marry him.”

Flaunting her engagement ring, she said, "He did put a little ring on it.”

Jimmy replied, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

Back in June 2025, the couple appeared on “Today with Jenna & Friends,” and Van shared that he had proposed.

Hunt explained, "I put out the proposal and it’s still on hold, as you can see. It’s just out there, floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Berry explained why she hasn’t given him an answer yet, saying, “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so, no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't.”

They might just get married anyway! Halle said, "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do, just because we want that expression."

She dished that the wedding could be happening “soon.”

Fans may recall Halle and Hunt teased fans on New Year’s Day in 2022 with an Instagram photo of them kissing at an altar. She wrote in the caption, “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” leading some to believe they got married.

Shortly after, “Extra” spoke with the Oscar winner, who shared they had an “amazing time” on vacation, adding, “It was crazy. Clearly, we had too many cocktails and did silly things that we shouldn’t have been doing.”

Just a few months earlier, in October 2021, “Extra” was with the couple on the red carpet and asked if they were “madly in love.”

Berry gushed, “We are… Sometimes, you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”