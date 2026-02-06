Garcelle Beauvais on Possible ‘RHOBH’ Return: ‘Never Say Never’ (Exclusive)

After saying goodbye to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Garcelle Beauvais is putting all that drama in the rearview and focusing on acting and producing.

She stars as Ava alongside Boris Kodjoe, who plays Ellis, and Vaughn Hebron, who portrays Luke, in “Tempted 2 Love,” a sequel to her Lifetime movie “Tempted by Love."

Garcelle and her co-stars stopped by “Extra” to chat about the movie, but first we had to ask if she follows the “Real Housewives” drama.

She insisted, “No, I don't keep up with that. But, you know, I wish everybody well and I hope they do great.”

Would she ever return to the franchise? Beauvais was quick to say, “No,” but added, “Never say never, but I don’t see it in the near future.”

Dishing on “Tempted 2 Love,” she said of her character, "Ava is in Europe,” pointing to Boris, she says, “She is with a new partner who is amazing… and then who comes along? Luke.”

Vaughn quipped, “It’s not hard to throw things off if they weren’t really stable.”

Boris shot back, “If only one party gives 100 percent, it’s really hard to be stable.”