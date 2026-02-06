Getty Images

Bad Bunny just made history with his Album of the Year win at the 2026 Grammys, and now he’s about to become the first Latin male artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show!

It’s a big moment for the artist, but he’s taking it all in stride. While talking about the halftime show at the Apple Music press conference, he said, “I want to think that it is just 30 minutes doing something that I love.”

He played coy when asked about guests, however, saying, “You know that is something I am not going to tell you… I don’t want to give any spoilers."

The six-time Grammy winner is now a global phenom and the most famous rapper on the planet!

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the 31-year-old “I Like It” rapper was raised in Puerto Rico. His dad was a truck driver and his mom is a retired schoolteacher.

His love of music started as a child, when he sang in his Catholic church choir.

After his music career blew up, Bad Bunny branched out to the big screen, co-starring alongside Brad Pitt in the 2022 action comedy “Bullet Train” and Austin Butler’s latest film “Caught Stealing.”