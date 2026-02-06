Instagram

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced there is a new unverified message regarding Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Nancy.

On Friday, the department shared on X, “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity.”

The post continued, “While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday from her Tucson home, and authorities believe she was abducted.

An unverified ransom note was sent to TMZ as well as to Tucson local station KOLD.

The letter demanded Bitcoin payment and included two deadlines. The first deadline has passed, the second is coming up on Monday.