Amanda Knox on Returning to Italy to Confront the Man Who Put Her in Prison (Exclusive)

Nearly 20 years after her headline-making arrest for the murder of her roommate, her shocking conviction, and then the surprising acquittal, Amanda Knox still has a scandalous reputation in Italy.

Now, this new mom of two is bravely returning, facing the unrelenting paparazzi on a mission to face off with the prosecutor behind her 18-year nightmare, Giuliano Mignini.

All of it is documented in her new Hulu documentary “The Mouth of the Wolf,” streaming now.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Amanda and her husband Chris Robinson, who co-produced the documentary.

Amanda opened up about returning to Italy, saying, "It's more common to, after a traumatic incident, to avoid the conflict that would arise. I felt like if the justice system wasn't going to give me justice, I was going to have to get it for myself.”

Knox continued, "This documentary is full of me being very determined and also me being very, very afraid and second-guessing myself. That tension is part of what Chris captured in this documentary.”

She said of her goal, "I really felt like there was unfinished business there. And one of the mantras that, you know, Chris and I had as we crossed the border was, ‘Make good memories. Make good memories.' And so I was really in pursuit of those good memories that I hoped would balance out all of the bad.”

Mona pointed out that she was sitting down with the prosecutor on her case, which was sure to bring up bad memories.

Amanda said, “You are absolutely right; we can be hurt and we can be fearless and we can be fearful. Like, we can have all of those things happening in us all at once and we can still arrive with a sense of purpose and with something to give."

Her plan rattled her family, including Chris, who told Mona, "I realized that there was this conflict within her and that something momentous was happening.”