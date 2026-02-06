‘90 Day Fiancé’: Pedro Is Skeptical About Sophie’s Divorce on ‘The Single Life’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the premiere of “90 Day: The Single Life”!

Sophie has kicked off her girls trip and is having fun flirting with Pedro. But when he asks about her divorce from ex Rob, Sophie’s elusiveness gives Pedro pause.

When Pedro asked how far along the divorce proceedings were, Sophie admitted, “It’s very new. It never really felt like it was the end because he would still call me.”

Pedro was under the impression that Sophie was farther along because “she tells me he was the worst husband… that he made her life miserable.”

Pedro was also shocked by Sophie’s confession that she hooked up with Rob after they called it quits.

Along with saying he was “speechless,” Pedro noted, “I don’t want to be collateral damage for somebody that don’t know what they want.”