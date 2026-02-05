Winter Olympics 2026: The Hottest Athletes to Watch

Getty Images

The world’s greatest athletes are going for gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be kicking off on February 6 in Milan.

Some of the hottest Olympic athletes ready to melt the ice and snow include Lindsey Vonn, Jutta Leerdam, and Chloe Kim.

While Vonn recently tore her ACL, she is “confident” about skiing in the competition on Sunday.

She said, “I'm still here. I think I'm still able to fight. I think I'm still able to try. And I will try as long as I have the ability to, I will not go home regretting not trying. I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate.

Leerdam, a speed skater, will be cheered on by her boyfriend Jake Paul. They’ve been busy putting on a PDA show on social media before the Olympics.

American snowboarder Chloe Kim is back to try for a third gold medal.