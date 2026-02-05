Getty Images

On Thursday, FBI agent Heith Janke revealed the deadline for a ransom note regarding Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie.

In a press conference, Janke confirmed that one of the notes has a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday. If not met, a second deadline was set for Monday.

It is now past 5 p.m. in Arizona and the Guthrie family still hasn’t heard from the abductor.

In a video posted on Savannah’s Instagram, her brother Camron told the unknown kidnapper, “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly.”

Looking straight at the camera, Camron added, “We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward, but first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact.”

On Wednesday, Camron and Savannah were joined by their sister Annie as they pleaded for their mother’s safe return.

In an emotional video, Savannah said, “We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

The “Today” host insisted, “She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

Camron ended the video by saying, “We love you, Mama. Stay strong.”

Nancy was abducted from her home early Sunday morning. In a press conference on Thursday, the sheriff revealed a 45-minute window of time when Nancy was taken from the home. The doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, but there was movement detected around 2:12 a.m. Her pacemaker stopped syncing to her personal device around 2:28 a.m.