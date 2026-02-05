Celebrity News February 05, 2026
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Josh Radnor & Wife Jordana Jacobs Welcome First Child
Josh Radnor is a dad!
The “How I Met Your Mother” star and his wife Jordana Jacobs are the proud parents of a baby boy.
Josh shared the news on Instagram, writing, “So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago. Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar.”
Radnor continued, “He thinks the word ‘baba ghanoush’ is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here.”
He went on, "Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.) Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful.”
The couple received some love from famous friends the comments.
Rachel Zegler wrote, "CONGRATS FAMILY!!!”
AnnaSophia Robb shared, "Oh Josh! Congratulations 💞💞💞❣️❣️❣️.”
Monica Lewinsky posted, “Mazel tov! ❤️”
Josh and Jordana tied the knot two years ago.