‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Josh Radnor & Wife Jordana Jacobs Welcome First Child

Instagram

Josh Radnor is a dad!

The “How I Met Your Mother” star and his wife Jordana Jacobs are the proud parents of a baby boy.

Josh shared the news on Instagram, writing, “So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago. Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar.”

Radnor continued, “He thinks the word ‘baba ghanoush’ is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here.”

He went on, "Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.) Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful.”

Instagram

The couple received some love from famous friends the comments.

Rachel Zegler wrote, "CONGRATS FAMILY!!!”

AnnaSophia Robb shared, "Oh Josh! Congratulations 💞💞💞❣️❣️❣️.”

Monica Lewinsky posted, “Mazel tov! ❤️”