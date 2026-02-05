Getty Images

It appears Brooklyn Beckham has taken steps to remove a tattoo dedicated to his dad David Beckham following their family feud.

Brooklyn has long had a tattoo on his right arm featuring an anchor with the word “DAD” and the message, “Love you Bust.”

Us Weekly reports Brooklyn and David call each other “Buster,” and that “Bust” is a nod to the nickname. David has “Buster” tattooed on his neck.

Getty Images

Now, in photos published by The Sun, it looks like Brooklyn has replaced the word “DAD” with new symbols. The rest of the tat is intact.

A source told The Sun, “Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone.”

Last month, the Beckhams’ simmering family feud exploded when Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents in a series of Instagram Stories, declaring, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

Getty Images

David and wife Victoria have not addressed his accusations, which ranged from controlling his life to ruining his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

The 26-year-old wrote, in part, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn insisted, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He ended by saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”