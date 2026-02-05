Craig Melvin No Longer Covering Olympics amid Savannah Guthrie’s Search for Mom

Getty Images

“Today's” Craig Melvin is no longer covering the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan as his co-host Savannah Guthrie searches for her missing mom, People magazine reports.

Melvin was set to host Olympic Late Night from February 7-9.

NBC announced that Ahmeed Fareed will take Craig’s place. Fareed was already scheduled to be in Milan for daytime hosting duties during the games.

It was previously announced that Guthrie will no longer be covering the Olympics, and that Mary Carillo will take her place.

On Thursday morning, Melvin and Sheinelle Jones shared the latest on Savannah’s mother Nancy.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, and authorities believe she was abducted.

Craig shared, "Most days, of course, Savannah greets you right here from this desk, but this morning, our dear friend has a very different message.”

He went on to share a video posted by Savannah and her siblings Annie and Camron on Instagram, pleading with Nancy’s possible abductor and sending a heartfelt message to Nancy.

Guthrie stated in the video, "We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

She added, "She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

Savannah said of Nancy, "Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her in kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see."