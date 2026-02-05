Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just unveiled six new digital covers for February featuring WAGs Brittany Mahomes, Normani, Christen Goff, Ronika Love, Haley Cavinder and Claire Kittle.

The photos were shot on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Florida area at South Seas and celebrate a new generation of athletes’ wives and girlfriends that are "building brands, leading philanthropic initiatives, dominating business and entertainment, and reshaping the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture.”

Brittany, who is married to Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is a former pro soccer player who is now certified as a personal trainer.

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

The mother of three told the magazine, “I think being the significant other to an NFL player is an incredibly hard role, and we take on a lot of important stuff behind the scenes that people don’t get to see… But we also get to enjoy life and do things that we love, too.”

Fifth Harmony alum Normani, who is engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, shared, “I feel like the term WAG definitely needs to be redefined.”

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

As she arrived for her photo shoot, she told the mag, "I feel very sexy. I feel like I’m in my divine femininity. The photographer is incredible. This is going to be iconic.”

Model Christen, who is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, said, “I feel like [the word] WAG has gotten such a bad rap over the years,” adding, “I think there are so many women who are kind of changing that word and doing great things in their communities and their own brands. I just think being a WAG is so much more than being the wife of a football player.”

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ronika, a professional volleyball player married to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, pointed out her husband should be called a “HAB."

“It was hard for me to never be referred to as an athlete myself,” she said. "I’m super competitive, so for people to call me [a WAG], I’m like, ‘Oh, like, he is a husband and boyfriend, as well. He’s a HAB.’ They immediately put women into these boxes of just being the plus one and not having anything for themselves and only getting credit for their life and their accomplishments because of their husband. At first, it used to bother me, and now, we’ve been together almost six years, and I’ve grown up a lot through it.”

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Love is expecting a baby girl, sharing, “I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated — never imagined it was going to be pregnant… I think there’s so much power in being a woman and growing a human, but like, looking sexy on the beach.”

Haley, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, recently retired from basketball and is building her brand with her twin sister.

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

She shared, “What I realized this year when I stopped playing basketball and built my own brand is that you can support someone and be their number one fan, but also stay true to yourself and chase your dreams — that’s what WAG means to me.”

Claire is married to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and is a former college basketball player turned content creator.

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

"I think all of us do a good job representing ourselves, representing our husbands and representing the NFL in general,” she said, later adding, “I think that’s really how you change the narrative around something: leading by example. Words can mean whatever, but you have to take action.”