Days before Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny sat down for an Apple Music press conference to discuss his highly anticipated halftime show!

Bad Bunny played coy about special guests who might be joining him onstage, saying, “That’s something I’m not gonna tell you.”

The Grammy winner did reveal that his family and friends will be in the crowd.

Bad Bunny was more willing to talk about what to expect from his performance without giving too much away.

He teased, “It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna be a huge party… It’s gonna be easy, and people only have to worry about dance.”

According to Bad Bunny, knowing Spanish isn’t a necessity to enjoy the performance!

He emphasized, “They just have to learn how to dance. But I think there’s a better dance… the one that comes from the heart — the heartbeat dance. That’s the only thing that they need to worry about. And have fun, enjoy.”

When Bad Bunny got the call to do the Super Bowl, he was more focused on his residency in Puerto Rico.

He pointed out, “I was just looking to connect with my roots… connect with myself, with my history, with my culture, and I did in a very honest way.”

Bad Bunny noted that “the opportunity to bring that feeling that I put on that album to one of the biggest stages in the world” was what made him say yes to the gig.