e.l.f. Cosmetics

Check out the most talked-about Super Bowl LX commercials!

Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner, Post Malone, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy.

This year, George Clooney teamed up with Grubhub, which will “eat the fees” and get rid of the delivery and service fees on $50-plus restaurant orders.

In an ad for Grubhub’s competitor, Uber Eats, Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper butt heads while talking about the correlation between food and football. “The White Lotus” star Parker Posey even makes a cameo in the ad!

Instacart’s ad features Ben Stiller and Benson Boone going back in time as disco pop performers while promoting the service’s “Preference Picker.”

Ben Affleck is joining forces with Dunkin’ again, but this time he’s trying to convince Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Jason Alexander to release a VHS.

Fanatics Sportsbook enlisted Kendall Jenner’s help, who pokes fun at her love life and her NBA ex-boyfriends. She said, “Any basketball player who dates me kinda hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it.”

Melissa McCarthy is showing off her Spanish while taking part in an e.l.f. cosmetics ad, which has her doing a telenovela-inspired bit!

In an ad for Hellmann’s, Andy Samberg transforms into “Meal Diamond” while singing a song called “Sweet Sandwich Time,” a spoof of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Elle Fanning also appears in the commercial.

Post Malone, Peyton Manning and Shane Gillis are reuniting for another Bud Light commercial. In the new ad, the three are wedding guests who see a Bud Light keg rolling down a hill after slipping off a dolly. They run after the keg as Whitney Houston’s hit song “I Will Always Love You” plays.

Michelob’s ad has Kurt Russell playing a ski instructor who teaches a slow skier, played by Lewis Pullman, how to beat his friends down a slope.

In a Bosch ad, Guy Fieri gets “a little buzz” to his trademark hair.

Adrien Brody took "Extra” behind the scenes for his TurboTax commercial.