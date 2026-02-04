Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cameo

“The Bachelor” alum Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy are expecting again!

Natalie is pregnant with twins!

She told E News, “It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I can't believe I get to even say the words out loud that I'm pregnant and that I'm this far along and that I'm having twins. It's crazy to me. It feels like a fever dream.”

The pair have been open about their struggles to expand their family, including her previous miscarriages.

She noted, “We’ve navigated it in a way where we’re kind of like, these babies just weren’t ready for us yet. When they’re ready, they’re going to come.”

“Our family is getting more and more complete. And hopefully at some point we can try for a fourth, and then we’ll have all the babies we lost back with us,” Natalie went on.

Natalie and Nick are also parents to daughter River, 2.

River is getting ready to be a big sister. Natalie revealed, “We've got our ultrasound pictures hanging on the fridge. [River] looks at them, and says, ‘Babies.’"

Along with saying he is so grateful, Nick opened up on the day that Natalie learned that she was pregnant with twins, saying, “She walks in the door, she's crying, so I'm just assuming bad news. And so then she told me twins. And it was, honestly, it was just such a surreal moment. I went from thinking, ‘Oh, more bad news,’ to, ‘Oh, my God, there's two.’”

Nick and Natalie were linked in 2020, but they didn’t make it official until the following year.