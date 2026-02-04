Sheriff Speaks Out About Unverified Ransom Note for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Getty Images

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is speaking out about reports of a ransom note in the case of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Nancy.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported they had received an unverified ransom note that provided specific details about what Nancy was wearing and damage to the house. The note demanded money via bitcoin. TMZ sent the note to the authorities.

CBS affiliate KOLD-TV also reported receiving what "appears to be one of the alleged ransom notes." They also forwarded it to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Nanos told CBS News they are taking the notes seriously, but he could not confirm their authenticity.

When asked if there was anything in the note “that seems credible at this moment that you are giving weight to,” Nanos replied, “The entire note.”

He explained, "It's like any piece of evidence. You give it to us, you give us a lead, we're going to look at every aspect of that lead.”

When the reporter asked, “So, you’re not dismissing this note at this point?” Nanos replied, “Absolutely not.”

CBS News reports the FBI has analyzed the note, and Nanos added that the note was shared with Savannah and her family.

He also addressed the lack of security camera footage from Nancy’s home, saying they were likely on a loop. “I don’t think there was any deletion, but I don’t know that,” he said. "It may have just been taped over."

The Sheriff’s Office previously addressed the ransom note on X, writing, "We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom notes regarding the investigation of Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

They also provided a QR code for tips.