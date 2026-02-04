Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Camron posted a video to their mother Nancy and her possible abductor.

Nancy, who lives in Arizona, was reported missing on Sunday and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office believes she was likely taken from her home in the middle of the night.

Since then there have been reports of unverified ransom notes sent to the media.

In a video posted on Instagram, an emotional Savannah says, "We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

The “Today” host insisted, "She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

Earlier in the video, Savannah thanked everyone for their support. "On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy,” she said. "We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her in kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see."

"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman," Savannah continued. "You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley He is with you. Everyone is looking for you mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you.”

Annie also spoke out, "The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances. She chooses joy, day after day. Despite already having passed through great trials of pain and grief, we are always going to be merely human. Just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you."

Camron ended the video by saying, "We love you mama. Stay strong.”

The post included the caption, "Bring her home."