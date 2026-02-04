Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds’ ex-wife Scarlett Johansson has been named in Blake Lively’s legal battle against her “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni.

In an unearthed audio recording obtained by “Extra,” Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz raves about Scarlett to filmmaker Claire Ayoub, who recorded the phone call.

It has been reported that the new audio was submitted in court docs by Lively’s legal team as part of her lawsuit against Baldoni.

Sarowitz and Johansson teamed up on her 2025 directorial debut “Eleanor the Great.” Ayoub worked with Sarowitz and Baldoni on the 2024 film “Empire Waist.”

Near the end of the 40-minute conversation, he says, “She was so cool, calm, collected, and confident… and nice. It’s so interesting, because you work with so many people. Almost everybody is nice, and then there’s Blake — she is totally different than everyone else. Not to say anything bad about her, but she’s different.”

“I think for the most part most people see what we are doing see we’re nice and they’re nice back,” Steve notes. “Even if they weren’t perfectly nice. I just think some people forgot to learn how to be nice.”

Reynolds and Johansson were married for three years until 2011.

Sarowitz also addresses the chatter about “It Ends with Us” in the recording, saying, “The ‘It Ends with Us’ drama is simply a drama. I’m done with it. Let the chips fall where they may.”

He defends Baldoni, insisting that “everything was made up” and “manufactured on purpose to take Justin down.”

Sarowitz notes that it was “all on me” if a legal battle ever went down. He says, “I will protect the studio like Israel protected itself from Hamas.”

He adds, “I’m going to spend a lot of money to make sure the studio is protected.”

According to Sarowitz, the studio had lawyers and PR people ready to go if things went to court.

Things appear to have soured between Ayoub and Sarowitz since the time of the recording.

In September 2025, Ayoub submitted a declaration claiming that she had “repeated, negative interactions” with Baldoni. Along with saying that she suffered “verbal abuse” from Baldoni, she added, “I asked Wayfarer that Mr. Baldoni not be permitted on set during the majority of production as a result of those experiences.”