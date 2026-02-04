Police Dispatch Audio Reveals Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom Nancy’s Health Conditions

Getty/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s mother was reported missing on Sunday, and there have been major concerns about her health due to her need for daily medication.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stated they believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.

In new police audio posted by Fox News, the dispatcher can be heard saying, “Nancy has high blood pressure, pacemaker, and cardiac issues." Listen here.

In a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters, "This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments... is in need of medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours, it could be fatal.”

Fox News also previously reported that Nancy’s pacemaker was no longer syncing to her Apple devices around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A source told Fox News that Nancy’s phone and Apple Watch were still inside her Arizona home when police authorities arrived.

On Tuesday morning, Nanos told NBC News, “It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed.”

In a shocking video obtained by NewsNation on Tuesday, a trail of blood is seen near the front door of Nancy’s home in Arizona.

Drops of blood and blood spatter were found near Nancy’s front porch.

It was reported by The L.A. Times that blood was also found inside Nancy’s home, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Office didn’t confirm that during a press conference on Tuesday.

Instead, Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that evidence had been collected and submitted to a lab for further processing.