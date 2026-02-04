Celebrity News February 04, 2026
FBI Agents Spotted at Savannah Guthrie’s Sister Annie’s Home as Mom Remains Missing
Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy, 84, was reported missing on Sunday, and law enforcement is investigating the case.
Page Six reports that FBI agents and other law enforcement visited Savannah’s sister Annie’s home in Arizona on Tuesday. They left after a two-hour meeting.
The paper reports that it is believed Savannah was also there at the time.
Annie was the last person to see Nancy on Saturday night when she dropped her mother off after dinner around 9:30 p.m.
The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stated they believe Nancy was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.
Adding to that theory, Fox News previously reported that Nancy’s pacemaker was no longer syncing to her Apple devices around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, someone called Nancy’s family on Sunday when the senior did not show up at church. When the family member went to her home, they found she was missing.
Tuesday morning, Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News, “It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed.”
In a shocking video obtained by NewsNation, a trail of blood is seen near the front door of Nancy’s home in Arizona.
Drops of blood and blood spatter were found near Nancy’s front porch.
It was reported by The L.A. Times that blood was also found inside Nancy’s home, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Office didn’t confirm that during a press conference on Tuesday.
Instead, Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that evidence had been collected and submitted to a lab for further processing.
On Wednesday the sheriff’s office told “Extra” in a statement, “At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case… Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family… No suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time."