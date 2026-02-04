‘Fallout’: Walton Goggins on Hopes for the Ghoul & Cooper in Season 3 (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Walton Goggins is dishing on the “Fallout” Season 2 finale.

“Extra” spoke with Walton, who reflected on how “extraordinary” the reaction has been from fans.

He shared, “I’ve seen it in my own little corner of the internet and I am all over the world… I didn’t know it was going to unfold this way, but it has and I’m very grateful for it.”

Walton also spoke about the Ghoul vs. Cooper Howard, revealing that he thinks about Cooper when he’s the Ghoul, but not vice versa.

He explained, “None of this is planned. There are things that speak to each other over time, but there was one, you know, line in particular in Episode 5 where the Ghoul says, ‘Family’s a f**ked up thing.’ And, you know, with a drink in his hand and he says it to Lucy, and I was just thinking about my own family and the way that life evolves over time.”

Is Cooper naïve to think he could save his family and the world?

Walton answered, “I believe this iteration of this experience was much deeper, much more psychological, much more emotionally intense for both iterations of this person.”

Walton looked ahead to Season 3 and what he’s excited to explore for both the Ghoul and Cooper, saying they’re just getting started.

He said, “I know that we are still at the tip of the iceberg phase of this experience. I don’t know how long the story can go, but I know that we have a lot of territory to cover. There are things about the Ghoul in the post-apocalyptic world that I am very excited to explore. But there are a number of things for Cooper Howard that, you know, on the other side of everything that has transpired in this season for him and the pre-apocalyptic world that I can’t wait to get in there and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. It’s going to be rich.”