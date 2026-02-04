Dave Coulier Announces He’s in Remission After Second Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

“Full House” star Dave Coulier shared some happy news about his cancer journey on “Good Morning America.”

Dave, 66, announced he’s in remission after revealing in October he was diagnosed with P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue. The news comes after the actor previously beat stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and announced he was in remission in April 2025.

Wednesday marked World Cancer Day, and Dave told “GMA's” Robin Roberts of his journey, "It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure. Yes, I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”

Roberts, a cancer survivor, pointed out, "And the second cancer is not related to the first, but it helped?”

Dave agreed, "It helped because I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan and it revealed that something was in my throat and they said, 'Uh, let's take a look at this.’ Had robotic surgery, removed part of my tongue as part of the biopsy. That’s painful surgery. And then it was revealed that I have carcinoma and totally unrelated. Had I not gone in for that PET scan and gotten early detection... It saved my life.”

Dave insisted, "I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms."

Coulier had to undergo 35 rounds of radiation and said of the treatment, “It can steal parts of your life away from you psychologically, emotionally, and certainly physically. And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. You know, I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me.”

Coulier said of his support team, "My wife Melissa has been amazing through all of this.”

He added of his “Full House” co-star John Stamos, "John flew into Michigan, came and visited us, and made me laugh. He's my brother. He wore a bald cap and when he came around the corner dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. He got COVID while he was staying with us, so we were like two fifth graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie talkies. We're very mature!”

Dave is also helping people find natural and non-toxic products with his website https://awearmarket.com/.

He shared, "We have over 7,000 products and we screen every one of them. There's