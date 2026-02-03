TMZ Receives Unverified Ransom Note for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Instagram

Executive producers Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere just announced TMZ has received an unverified ransom letter for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Nancy.

Harvey explained in a video posted on Instagram, “We got something in our email that… is written like a ransom note for Savannah Guthrie’s mother.”

Charles adds that there were “specific requests for certain amounts of money… Bitcoin.”

Harvey goes on, “At the bottom there are certain things they are saying about what she was wearing and damage to the house…”

Charles interjects, “… that they are clearly saying to verify 'we know what we are talking about.'”

Levin said they have contacted the Sheriff’s Office and the letter is being sent to the detective bureau.

Charles clarified, “We don’t know if this is legit,” and Harvey added, “We don’t know if it is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things and we’re serious.' and there is a dollar demand and an 'or else’ in there, so we will let you know as this thing kind of develops.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Office then posted on X, "We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom notes regarding the investigation of Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI." They also provided a QR code for tips.

Previously, Us Weekly asked Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos if there had been a ransom note.

“No, there’s not, we’ve not heard anything like that,” Nanos said, adding, “I wish somebody would call us and say, ‘Hey,’ because that’s what the family wants. They just want her back. Hey, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that.”

He added “there’s nothing to indicate” a ransom demand at this time.

The Sheriff's Office has stated they believe Nancy was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.

"Extra" spoke Monday with Nanos, who confirmed they believe she was “taken.”

Nanos told us, "It is a crime in our eyes. What they described at the scene to me was like there's a little more than somebody just missing here.”