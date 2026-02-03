Savannah Guthrie Withdraws from Covering the 2026 Olympics amid Mom’s Disappearance

Getty Images

“Today’s” Savannah Guthrie has withdrawn from covering the 2026 Winter Olympics amid her mother Nancy’s disappearance.

An NBC Sports spokesperson told “Extra,” “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon.”

Guthrie was scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony with sports commentator Terry Gannon.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stated they believe Nancy was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.

On Monday night, Savannah asked for prayers in an Instagram post.

She wrote, in part, “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. “

Guthrie ended with, "Bring her home,” and included a graphic that read, "Please pray."