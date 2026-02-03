Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom’s Pacemaker Gives New Clue into Her Disappearance

Instagram

New details are emerging about Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie.

It has been reported that Nancy’s pacemaker was no longer syncing to her Apple devices around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A source told Fox News that the Nancy’s phone and Apple Watch were still inside her Arizona home when police authorities arrived.

Other sources also told The L.A. Times that blood was found inside her home, but it’s unclear whose blood was found.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stated they believe Nancy was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.

The office later confirmed they have found DNA evidence linked to Nancy, but did not confirm if the evidence was blood.

Tuesday morning, Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News, "It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed.”

According to NBC News, police are asking for the public’s help and still don’t have any solid leads.

"Extra" spoke with Nanos on Monday who confirmed they believe she was “taken.”

Nanos told us, "It is a crime in our eyes. What they described at the scene to me was like there's a little more than somebody just missing here.”

He added, "We're very convinced that she was taken from the home. She didn't walk away.”

Nanos confirmed Savannah has flown to Tucson amid the search and added, "We would plead with anyone, look, if you know anything, call us. We need to hear from you."

Nanos gave a press conference on Monday, telling reporters Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities received a 911 call around noon on Sunday.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Nanos confirmed Savannah’s older sister Annie had dropped off Nancy that evening.

Nanos shared at the press conference that when Nancy failed to show up to church, someone called her family who went to her home and discovered she was missing. Authorities received a 911 call around noon on Sunday.

Nanos said the scene at her home was “very concerning” and of “grave concern.” He said foul play has not been ruled out, and that homicide detectives are also investigating.

Search crews are using airplanes, drones, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs to try and find the missing senior.

Nanos told reporters that Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.”

Nanos gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "We do, in fact, have a crime scene... and we are asking the community for help.”

He continued, "This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments... is in need of medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours it could be fatal."

Nanos confirmed there were cameras at the home, and they are "looking through that."

The sheriff asked if anyone has seen or heard anything to call 911. Nanos insisted, "We don't need another bad tragic ending, we need some help.”