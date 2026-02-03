Radha Mitchell Finds Healing & Power In ‘The Gardener,’ Arriving in Theaters this Spring

A quiet retreat into the mountains becomes the starting point for transformation in “The Gardener,” a new drama starring Radha Mitchell that will open in theaters nationwide beginning April 17.

Mitchell stars as Sabena Weathers, a woman reeling from the loss of both her husband and her father while fighting to protect her family’s cosmetics empire from a hostile takeover. Seeking distance from the chaos, Sabena retreats to a remote mountaintop garden cottage, where an unexpected connection with a quiet gardener, played by William Miller, sets her on a path toward love, self-discovery, and renewal.

Rooted in emotional intimacy and subtle mystery, this film follows Sabena as a glint of light, a “bird of magic,” and other signs draw her to a mountaintop garden cottage, where an unexpected connection with a mysterious gardener leads her through grief, healing, and reclaiming her true self, which is featured In the film’s exclusive trailer.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Dabney Day and will receive a national theatrical release through a partnership between Area 23a and SunflowerFilms. The rollout will bring "The Gardener" to major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and additional cities.

Day brings a distinctive background to her first feature. A longtime creative force in Hollywood, she was a pioneer in film and television product placement and was mentored by Academy Award–winning cinematographer John Alonzo. She also gained hands-on experience working with Joel Schumacher on “A Time to Kill,” influences that shape the film’s visual and emotional sensibility.

The theatrical release will be accompanied by community-driven events designed to mirror the film’s themes. Area 23a, SunflowerFilms, and the filmmakers plan to collaborate with botanical gardens, florists, permaculture organizations, and women’s groups to host special screenings and gatherings centered on renewal, connection, and growth.

“‘The Gardner’ is the perfect film to roll out this spring. It's led by a powerful female protagonist in a timely, visually poetic story about renewal, connection, and the healing power of nature,” said Area 23a owner Kirt Eftekhar. “There's a huge audience hungry for strong female-led films that celebrate resilience, and we're excited to bring this beautiful story to theaters across the country.”

Known for its event-based approach to distribution, Area 23a has previously released films including “Fantastic Fungi,” “Common Ground,” and “Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me.”

“The Gardener” opens in theaters April 17.