Nicola Peltz’s Father Speaks Out on Brooklyn Beckham Family Feud

Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz is breaking his silence on the family drama.

During an appearance on The Wall Street Journal’s Invest Live event in West Palm Beach, Nelson was asked about how he handles his family’s public affairs. He commented, “Has my family been in the press lately? I haven’t noticed that at all.”

As for the advice he’d offer his kids, Nelson shared, “My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?”

Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham are currently estranged from his parents Victoria and David Beckham.

Despite the rift, Nelson fully supports Nicola and Brooklyn’s three-year marriage.

He said, “My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That’s not for coverage here today, but I’ll tell you my daughter’s great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

The family feud exploded in January when Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents in a series of Instagram Stories, declaring, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

David and Victoria have not addressed his accusations, which ranged from controlling his life to ruining his wedding in 2022.

The 26-year-old wrote, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn insisted, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He ended by saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”