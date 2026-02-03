New Video Shows Blood in Front of the Home of Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom

Backgrid

New, disturbing video has surfaced showing the home of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie after her disappearance.

In a video obtained by NewsNation, a trail of blood is seen near the front door of Nancy’s home in Arizona.

Blood spots and splatter were found near Nancy’s front porch.

It was reported that blood was also found inside Nancy’s home, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Office didn’t confirm that during a press conference earlier today.

Instead, Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that evidence had been collected and submitted to a lab for further processing.

Nanos noted that all evidence had been collected from the home.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has stated they believe Nancy was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.

Tuesday morning, Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News, “It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed.”

According to NBC News, police are asking for the public’s help and still don’t have any solid leads.

“Extra” spoke with Nanos on Monday, who confirmed they believe she was “taken.”

Nanos told us, “It is a crime in our eyes. What they described at the scene to me was like there’s a little more than somebody just missing here.”

He added, “We’re very convinced that she was taken from the home. She didn’t walk away.”

Nanos confirmed Savannah has flown to Tucson amid the search and added, “We would plead with anyone, look, if you know anything, call us. We need to hear from you.”

Nanos gave a press conference on Monday, telling reporters Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Nanos confirmed Savannah’s older sister Annie had dropped off Nancy that evening.

Nanos shared at the press conference that someone called Nancy’s family when she failed to show up to church. They then went to her home and discovered she was missing. Authorities received a 911 call around noon on Sunday.

Nanos said the scene at her home was of “grave concern.” He said foul play has not been ruled out and that homicide detectives are also investigating.

Search crews are using airplanes, drones, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs to try to find the missing senior.

Nanos told reporters Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.”

Nanos gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, “We do, in fact, have a crime scene... and we are asking the community for help.”

He continued, “This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments... is in need of medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, it could be fatal.”

Nanos confirmed there were cameras at the home, and they are “looking through that.”

The sheriff asked anyone who has seen or heard anything to call 911. Nanos insisted, “We don’t need another bad tragic ending, we need some help.”