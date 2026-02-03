‘My Strange Addiction’: Ron Has Eaten 2 Couches Worth of Cushions (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “My Strange Addiction,” featuring Ron, 35, from California.

Ron is a fan of a very specific sponge filling and reveals in the clip, "I would say in my lifetime, I’ve probably eaten at least a couch and a half to two couches of cushion."

He explained, "I know that it's not healthy. I’ve already had some health problems because of it. They caused a blockage in my lower intestine to where the doctors almost had to go in and cut the part out where the sponge was blocked.”

Ron added, "From that point on, I knew I had to do something to stop myself from getting in that condition and I found a way to do it… Good old fiber.”

He confessed, "I don't like being like this. It feels like I'm doing something wrong to myself and I feel like I've got to hide it from people. And I feel like if I don't hide it from them, I'm going to be judged."