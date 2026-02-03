Getty Images

Margot Robbie brought some serious bling to the “Wuthering Heights" premiere in Paris!

The actress stunned in a custom red Chanel Couture gown accessorized with a jaw-dropping 100-carat champagne diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.

The necklace featured a giant rectangular diamond bordered with smaller diamonds and accentuated with a pear-cut diamond in the middle. The choker matched Margot’s dress perfectly, with a red velvet band to go around her neck.

Getty Images

Her romantic corseted gown featured red velvet that draped down over a white skirt and created a dramatic train in the back.

Lorraine Schwartz shared Robbie’s look on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@margotrobbieofficial captivates in her beauty in over 100 carat custom-made champagne (nude) diamond jewelry. Stunning 🔥🔥❤️.”

Just days ago, Robbie rocked custom Schiaparelli and one of the late Elizabeth Taylor’s most famous necklaces at the L.A. premiere.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the star, who shared, “It is the Taj Mahal diamond, so it felt like it had a lot of romantic history and felt appropriate for tonight.”

Pointing to her earrings, she said, "Lorraine Schwarz, who was friends with Elizabeth Taylor, made these to match the necklace.”