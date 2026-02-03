Kurt Russell on Kate Hudson’s Oscar Nom & Valentine’s Day with Goldie Hawn (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Father and son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell are dishing on “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” at Apple TV’s press day.

“Extra's” Terri Seymour spoke with Kurt and Wyatt about what fans can expect on the series, as well as Kate Hudson’s recent Oscar nomination.

Kurt was a proud dad after Kate took home a nomination for her leading role in “Song Sung Blue.”

He said, "If they throw into the consideration degree of difficulty... You know, play someone from the Midwest and not play down to it, which is a difficult thing for Hollywood to often do… to just invade the role invisibly. And then, ‘Oh, yeah, we need you to sing. Oh yeah, we need you to sing like Patsy Cline. You're gonna sing like Patsy Cline. So, can you play the piano without looking at it?’ It's an extremely difficult role that she makes it look like... she becomes that person, and that's a great performance."

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Kurt plans to buy his longtime love Goldie Hawn “lots of flowers.” He added, “It's a lot of candy and… we start thinking about Valentine's Day gifts.”

Wyatt noted, “Every day is Valentine's Day in my house. We'll do something fun together. I don't know where we'll be. But yeah, it's the most important day of any person's relationship, so I'm coming through this year.”

Kurt has been busy lately, also starring in a Super Bowl spot for Michelob ULTRA. Will the family watch the big game together?

Kurt answered, “We did get together last year because our dog Roy, our lab, was the Budweiser lab dog and we got all together to watch that." He added, "We're kind of separated at that time [this year], so probably not."

He said of making his commercial, “It was a fun experience, worked with... Lewis Pullman and Joe Kosinski, who did ‘F1’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ He was great. We just had a good time. It's like, why not put a Super Bowl commercial on your résumé? It's like a competition, kind of. So, it's kind of cool."

Turning to “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," Kurt teased, "As the trailer there shows, there's a lot of monster stuff this year with some pretty good fights with them… and they mix that with the family story that's going on, and that's very human… It kind of gets very deep into that, and a lot of questions from the first year are answered that ask more questions. How do you deal with what if this happened? How would we be dealing with it? So, we're in it."

Wyatt opened up about playing the same role as his dad, saying, “We don't get to work together, which is part of the interesting element of being in the same show, but it is fun to work with him prior and, you know, on the scripts and talking about what he's doing with this scene and what I'm doing with that scene, and so linking it together without really knowing what we're doing on the set. We were on this set a couple days together, but it was fun. And it's fun to see it when it gets put together because then you're like, ‘Oh, yeah, it all kind of comes together in a certain way.'"

Kurt chimed in, saying, “You're not gonna ave that opportunity very much in your life. So, I just thought being able to play the same character… I remember, you know, seeing a situation where the son of a very famous person had a lot of the same essence, and being able to have that going into playing the same character was a good starting point.”

When asked what the trick was to fighting monsters to making it look realistic on screen, Wyatt smiled and said, “Acting.”

Kurt elaborated, “You're not there with it live. When you see it, we're always wondering — bigger reaction, smaller, littler, or more stunned. ‘Cause again, the what if this happened? You'd probably just be jaw-dropping all the time and… you'd never get used to it. And the characters in this show, they don't get used to it, but they are around it a lot. So, it's a little like chasing cyclones, I guess.”

Kurt is also acting alongside Michelle Pfieffer in a the upcoming series "The Madison."