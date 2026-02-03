Kermit the Frog Storms Off After Miss Piggy & Derek Hough Flirt Fest!

Getty Images

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are dishing on the brand-new “The Muppet Show” special.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with the iconic stars and even reminisced about dancing with Missy Piggy on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Missy Piggy quipped, “How could I forget?”

Things got a little flirty, and Kermit had enough, saying, “I’m out of here.”

Earlier in the interview, Derek complimented Miss Piggy’s eyelashes and look, to which Miss Piggy replied, “You can just stare at my picture.”

Kermit quipped that he could “go” if Miss Piggy and Derek wanted to continue the conversation.