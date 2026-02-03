Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer on Friendship 22 Years After ’13 Going on 30’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are working together again in Season 2 of “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Jennifer and Judy at Apple TV’s press day about joining forces for the fourth time (out of five times total!) 22 years after the classic “13 Going on 30."

The two are good friends in real life, with Jennifer saying, “We think about each other a lot and we do see each other.”

Garner added, “Sometimes, it’s like, I appear at her house, we take a swing around the block and I get back in the car.”

As for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Jennifer noted that it “evolved [their] working relationship.”

She said of their characters, "There's no friend in frenemy," while Judy echoed, "Not a lot of love there."

Jennifer said, "We have really fantastic, grown-up, tense scenes together."

Judy admitted, “It was hard because all we wanted to do was take off our microphone and laugh and talk and have fun.”

Jennifer recalled some memorable moments of filming, saying, “We have a couple of scenes in Paris that I will remember forever. They were so real, so special, and there were even times where we really focused.”

Jennifer also spoke about where the second season picks up and teased a lot more action and life-or-death stakes.