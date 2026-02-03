How Jessica Biel Spoiled Hubby Justin Timberlake on His 45th Birthday! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jessica Biel chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at Apple TV’s press day about "Matchbox: The Movie,” which is inspired by the toy cars.

Biel said it a “fish out of water” story about “friends working together… becoming kind of like real life heroes amidst all these amazing cars and all these crazy action sequences and it is a lot of fun.”

She noted that this is finally something of hers that her sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, can see, joking that usually she tells them, “You can watch nothing that I do.”

Biel shared of “Matchbox,” “The boys can watch… and it's should be for all demographics, you know, for people who grew up playing with the cars to younger people who are just learning about the cars.”

Jessica praised her co-star John Cena sharing, “John is lovely. He's just an incredible professional. He's a great leader of the set. Really cares about what we're doing, and he really cares about protecting the crew, which is really important and nice. He's a lot of fun. He's really funny.”

Jessica also dished on spoiling Justin Timberlake for his 45th birthday, saying, “I tried to spoil him,” she said, “We filled the house with flowers and the kids made cards and we had a nice dinner with friends. It was perfect.”

She’s also looking forward to Valentine’s Day with her hubby.

Biel said, “I like Valentine's Day. I know some people think it's a little bit of a cheesy, you know, consumer holiday, but I don't care. Why not celebrate love when you can?”

Will he spoil her? Biel said, “He's a deeply, deeply romantic, tender person, so probably yes.”