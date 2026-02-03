Movies February 03, 2026
Go Behind the Scenes with Spike Fearn & Ayo Edebiri on ‘Ella McCay’ (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive behind the scenes clip from the comedy “Ella McCay.”
The film is star-studded, with James L. Brooks at the helm and a cast that includes Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri and Spike Fearn.
Emma plays Ella McCay, a newly elected governor who is juggling a messy family played by Jamie Lee as her aunt Helen, Woody as her dad Eddie, and Spike as her brother Casey.
In the clip, we see a scene play out between Casey and Ayo’s character Susan as he asks her to be his girlfriend!
Spike dished on acting with Edebiri, revealing, “You feel comfortable being in a scene with Ayo because if you lose your way a little bit, she will pick it back up.”
Their co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also praised Edebiri, saying, “I know Ayo from ‘The Bear,’ and she is just fantastic.”
Director James L. Brooks added, “She has this solid improv-comedy background.”
As for casting Spike as Casey, Brooks said, “You haven’t seen anyone quite like this kid,” calling him a “natural.”
Spike confessed he was nervous about keeping an American accent the whole time, but said as soon as he ran into Jamie, it was all over.
"Ella McCay" is available now on Digital, will be streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ February 5, and will be available on Blu-ray March 3.