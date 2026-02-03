Go Behind the Scenes with Spike Fearn & Ayo Edebiri on ‘Ella McCay’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive behind the scenes clip from the comedy “Ella McCay.”

The film is star-studded, with James L. Brooks at the helm and a cast that includes Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri and Spike Fearn.

Emma plays Ella McCay, a newly elected governor who is juggling a messy family played by Jamie Lee as her aunt Helen, Woody as her dad Eddie, and Spike as her brother Casey.

In the clip, we see a scene play out between Casey and Ayo’s character Susan as he asks her to be his girlfriend!

Spike dished on acting with Edebiri, revealing, “You feel comfortable being in a scene with Ayo because if you lose your way a little bit, she will pick it back up.”

Their co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also praised Edebiri, saying, “I know Ayo from ‘The Bear,’ and she is just fantastic.”

Director James L. Brooks added, “She has this solid improv-comedy background.”

As for casting Spike as Casey, Brooks said, “You haven’t seen anyone quite like this kid,” calling him a “natural.”

Spike confessed he was nervous about keeping an American accent the whole time, but said as soon as he ran into Jamie, it was all over.