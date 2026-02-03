Colin Farrell on Upcoming 50th Birthday: ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Colin Farrell spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “Sugar” Season 2 at Apple TV’s press day.

He said of the show, “I love this gig and the character and the world that it's set in, and I love the time honored trope of the lonely private investigator who's kind of pushing against the powers of darkness and evil with some kind of moral code, which at times can be pulled into question because of the world that he's inhabiting.”

Colin continued, "I love shooting in L.A. Very little shoots here, you know. So it's great. L.A. is such a kind of significant character in this piece. So you get to explore the multiculturalism of this city and also look just lightly.”

He explained, "It's not a socioeconomic dig into the lives of the people of Los Angeles, but we get to touch on things like the homeless issues here as well and and the club scene then and ambition and all of it… wealth and poverty and it's an extraordinary place. Los Angeles is an extraordinary city. So I love, love doing this show here.”