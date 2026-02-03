Chris Pratt Treats ‘Every Day’ Like Valentine’s Day with Katherine Schwarzenegger! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Pratt, Jude Hill, and Jocko Willink spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “Way of the Warrior Kid” at Apple TV’s press day.

The new film is based on Jocko’s book about a self-doubting and bullied kid who finds his inner warrior with help from his Navy SEAL uncle.

Willink cameos in the film, and he said with a laugh, “It's a real stretch of a role. I play a retired Navy Seal who now teaches jiu-jitsu to kids, which is actually my normal life. So, it wasn't that difficult of a stretch for me.”

Jude said of his character, "Mark is going through it. He's getting bullied. He's not doing too well at school, and he's struggling physically and mentally… he thinks he's a loser."

Chris plays Mark’s uncle, saying, "I play the character of Uncle Jake and 'Way of the Warrior Kid’ is essentially an examination of this mentor-mentee relationship between an uncle and his nephew.”

He added, "I play a Navy Seal commander who's been injured, who’s home rehabbing his injuries and his ego and sort of finds an unlikely companionship in his nephew and makes him the mission. So, through the course of the summer teaches him… and empowers him to be the best version of himself mentally, physically, spiritually.”

Pratt could relate, explaining, "I can relate to this story… I wouldn't say I was so much bullied, but I had an older brother and I found a lot of who I was in the wrestling room. And so through being challenged by great mentors in my life, learned that my breaking point was far beyond what I ever realized. And I think I'm a better man now because of how I was raised with the wrestling program."

Plus, on a personal note, Chris talked Valentine’s Day with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Katherine is somebody who does not love to go out on Valentine's Day,” he said. "She thinks it's like a little bit too busy out there, but that just means that every day that's not Valentine's Day, I have to treat like Valentine's Day. So, gentlemen, if you're out there and you're wondering what to do, don't wait until Valentine’s Day. Do get in early. Do something that's not Valentine's Day. You know, that's when she's least expects it.”