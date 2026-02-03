Cameron Diaz & Keanu Reeves on Movie Reunion & Loss of Catherine O'Hara (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, and Matt Bomer are dishing on their new dark comedy “Outcome" at Apple TV’s press day.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with the trio about the film, which reunites Cameron and Keanu after their 1996 rom-com “Feeling Minnesota.”

Keanu and Cameron noted that it was “very nice” to reunite after 30 years. They quipped, “Not as cold.”

Director Jonah Hill is what attracted Keanu to “Outcome.”

Keanu explained, “I just really liked the films that he had directed and was keen to meet with him. Ultimately, the script he wrote and the cast that was put together was awesome.”

The group also spoke about how the movie is a commentary on celebrity and a cautionary tale.

Cameron emphasized, “We live in a world now where celebrity is accessible to anyone. Anyone can be famous. It’s no longer famous for 15 minutes. It’s like famous for 15 seconds. Everybody can get a little taste of it if they have one viral video… It’s all relative to somebody… it’s a feeling that everybody’s reaching for and they don’t really know what it is and it’s a value in our society that I think we should all sort of take a look at because it might not be the best thing for our health.”

Over the past few years, Diaz has been taking a break from making movies to spend more time with her family.

As for how it felt to be back again, Cameron answered, “Making movies is a privilege and getting to do it at this level with actors on this level and Jonah as a writer and director, you know, I don’t take that lightly and so anytime that I get to work with people who I admire so much, that’s a win for me.”

Matt, Cameron, and Kenny also reacted to the sad news of comedy legend Catherine O'Hara’s death.

Bomer shared, “'Waiting for Guffman,’ one of my favorite films of all time… Everything she did, she was just phenomenal and in such a light, such a kind person. We lost her way too soon. Very sad. I’m just so grateful for all the wonderful memories she provided so many people.”

Cameron added, “She was always iconic. Everything she did.”

Keanu described Catherine as a “remarkable artist.”