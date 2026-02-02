Sheriff Believes Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Was ‘Taken from Home’

Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy was reported missing over the weekend, and now the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos tells “Extra” they believe she was “taken.”

Nanos told us, "It is a crime in our eyes. What they described at the scene to me was like there's a little more than somebody just missing here.”

He added, "We're very convinced that she was taken from the home. She didn't walk away.”

Nanos confirmed Savannah has flown to Tucson amid the search and added, "We would plead with anyone, look, if you know anything, call us. We need to hear from you."

Savannah was absent from the “Today” show on Monday, but shared a statement that said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Page Six reports she could drop out of hosting the Olympics.

Nanos gave a press conference on Monday, telling reporters Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities received a 911 call around noon on Sunday.

He said the scene at her home was “very concerning” and of “grave concern.” He said foul play has not been ruled out, and that homicide detectives are also investigating.

Search crews are using airplanes, drones, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs to try and find the missing senior.

Nanos told reporters that Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.”

He added she does have some “physical ailments.”

Nanos gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "We do, in fact, have a crime scene... and we are asking the community for help.”

He continued, "This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments... is in need of medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours it could be fatal."

Nanos confirmed there were cameras at the home, and they are "looking through that."

The sheriff asked if anyone has seen or heard anything to call 911. Nanos insisted, "We don't need another bad tragic ending, we need some help."

When a reporter asked if they believe this was a targeted crime, Nanos replied, "We don't know that."

Another journalist asked if there is an "active threat" to the community. Nanos said, "We don't have any indication that the public is in any danger."

One reporter wanted to know if Savannah had any threats against her. The sheriff said they are in touch with the journalist's security team, but said, "We are not going to dismiss any angles, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that.”

Nancy appeared on the “Today” show multiple times over the years, most recently in November when Guthrie hosted a segment about her hometown of Tucson.