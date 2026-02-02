Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out After Her Mom Is Reported Missing in Arizona

Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother Nancy was reported missing in Arizona over the weekend, and now a search is underway.

Guthrie skipped the “Today” show on Monday, and Sheinelle Jones subbed in alongside Craig Melvin.

Craig told the audience, “We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us. Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona."

Pima County Sherriff's Department

Savannah, 54, shared a statement with “Today” that read, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Later on "Today," Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle shared that Nancy does not have her daily medications.

Jenna revealed that Nancy needs the medications “for survival."

She added, “We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now. Our prayers obviously go out to Savannah.”

During a press conference held on Sunday, Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities received a 911 call around noon on Sunday.

He said the scene at her home was “very concerning” and of “grave concern.” He said foul play has not been ruled out, and that homicide detectives are also investigating.

Nanos insisted, “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us."

Search crews are using airplanes, drones, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs to try and find the missing senior.

Nanos told reporters that Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.”

He added she does have some “physical ailments."