Savannah Guthrie Asks for Prayers for Her Mom: ‘Bring Her Home’

Instagram

Savannah Guthrie posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, as the authorities continue to look for her missing mother Nancy.

Guthrie wrote, “we believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him."

She continued, "thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.

Savannah added, "we need you,” as she went on, “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.” a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us."

She ended with, "Bring her home.”

Guthrie included a graphic that said, "Please pray."

Nancy, who lives in Arizona, was reported missing on Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stated they believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night, which could mean she was abducted or kidnapped.

"Extra" spoke with Sheriff Chris Nanos who confirmed they believe she was “taken.”

Nanos told us, "It is a crime in our eyes. What they described at the scene to me was like there's a little more than somebody just missing here.”

He added, "We're very convinced that she was taken from the home. She didn't walk away.”

Nanos confirmed Savannah has flown to Tucson amid the search and added, "We would plead with anyone, look, if you know anything, call us. We need to hear from you.”

Nanos gave a press conference on Sunday, telling reporters Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities received a 911 call around noon on Sunday.

He said the scene at her home was “very concerning” and of “grave concern.” He said foul play has not been ruled out, and that homicide detectives are also investigating.

Search crews are using airplanes, drones, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs to try and find the missing senior.

Nanos told reporters that Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.”

He added she does have some “physical ailments.”

Nanos gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "We do, in fact, have a crime scene... and we are asking the community for help.”

He continued, "This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments... is in need of medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours it could be fatal."

Nanos confirmed there were cameras at the home, and they are "looking through that."

The sheriff asked if anyone has seen or heard anything to call 911. Nanos insisted, "We don't need another bad tragic ending, we need some help."

When a reporter asked if they believe this was a targeted crime, Nanos replied, "We don't know that."

Another journalist asked if there is an "active threat" to the community. Nanos said, "We don't have any indication that the public is in any danger."

One reporter wanted to know if Savannah had any threats against her. The sheriff said they are in touch with the journalist's security team, but said, "We are not going to dismiss any angles, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that.”

Nancy appeared on the “Today” show multiple times over the years, most recently in November when Guthrie hosted a segment about her hometown of Tucson.