Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin & Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence will be sharing grandfather duties!

Eddie’s son Eric Murphy and Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence are expecting their first child.

Along with some maternity photos, the couple wrote on Instagram, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift ❤️❤️❤️.”

Martin reacted to the baby news, writing on Instagram, “What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!”

“Watching [Jasmin] and [Eric] begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me,” Lawrence added. “Family is everything — and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God. Welcome to the next generation!”

Eddie currently has two grandkids.

Months ago, Eddie shared his take on Eric and Jasmin having kids in the future.

He told E! News, “I’m never pushing them. It’s a beautiful blessing, and whenever it happens, it happens.”