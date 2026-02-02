Margot Robbie Didn’t Have to ‘Be Careful’ with Jacob Elordi on ‘Wuthering Heights’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Alison Oliver sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to talk “Wuthering Heights.”

Robbie said the film is "more of an interpretation than an adaptation" of Emily Bronte’s novel, saying director Emerald Fennell is "trying to give audiences the feeling that the book gave her when she read it for the first time when she was 14.”

Margot added, “What you get is this really visceral, emotional” film, calling it "emotionally confusing… at times.”

She explained, “You feel conflicted about your feelings, and it’s so thrilling.”

Alison gushed over the book, saying, "I just loved it. It's just extraordinary. And I think the reason it's so enduring and people keep returning to it is because I think there’s… something so fundamental about, like, being a human in the bones of it and being… sort of like darkness of life and family trauma and those bonds and how people are bound together by those things. And I think there’s something really primal at the core of the book."

Margot also spoke about her chemistry with Jacob Elordi, noting their trust and how she never felt like she didn't need "to be careful with him” and vice versa.

Robbie said, “The chemistry between us as Cathy and Heathcliff… We were so set up for success, to be honest. Like, we had the most amazing screenplay and we had the most incredible designers designing these shots and these sets and these costumes, and you have Emerald there who's so attuned to what can make someone go and gasp and, you know, it's like we were just given all the ingredients to do something amazing, and all we really needed to do was bring our best as well.”

She added, I never felt like I needed to be careful with him and he, I think, he didn't feel like he had to be careful with me. I think we quickly got to a place where it's like try anything, do anything. You're not going to, you know, hurt me."

Plus, Margot dished on her friends going all-out to celebrate her character.

She shared, “My friends threw a bachelorette for Cathy… It was Cathy's batch last week!”

How did it work? Margot said, "I was Cathy. I suppose, like, it was my bachelorette sort of thing, and I haven’t had a bachelorette in 10 years, so it was really fun. I was, like, dressed in white lace and corsets and a veil, and then they were all dressed in, like, black lace, corseted veils, and stuff. They looked like mob wives.”

She added, "They showed up at my house playing Kate Bush's ‘Wuthering Heights’ and, like, a party bus."